SLO Botanical Garden extends immersive light exhibit

‘Nature Lights’ event extended due to popular demand

– The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden’s Nature Nights, an immersive outdoor light and art exhibit, will continue to welcome guests through March 19.

Throughout the eight-acre display of the 150-acre garden, the immersive experience will feature large format light projections, illuminated sculptures and artistic garden lighting by Kody Cava. The exhibition features moving digital imagery captured by artist Bryn Forbes, projected upon the surrounding buildings and artifacts, creating an experience like no other. Michael Reddell’s illuminated wire sculptures will add to the excitement by “capturing the essence of humanity.” Artistic lighting of the garden areas will be strategically crafted by Cava.

Regional wine and beer will be available for enjoyment nightly, in addition to hot beverages and snacks provided by Paradise Kitchen. Nature Nights opened to an enthusiastic audience on Nov. 11, 2022. Due to popular demand, Nature Nights has been asked to remain open as an attraction for the next season by locals at-large and visitors to the community.

“The garden is answering the request from the community to continue to offer family friendly evening programming during the winter months,” SLO Botanical Garden Executive Director Chenda Lor said, “We are able to offer Fridays thru Sunday evenings when most people are looking for an uplifting experience to enlighten their weekend with their friends and families, and we welcome them to the Nature Nights experience.”

Produced by SLOBG Director of Communication and Events Tracy Strann, renowned for producing Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles, the event guarantees to light up the imagination.

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Rd. in San Luis Obispo.

Times vary depending on seasonality. For more information, visit www.slobg.org or call (805) 541-1400. Tickets are available at My805Tix.com.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media