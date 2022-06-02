SLO Botanical Garden names Tracy Strann events director

Tracy Strann was formerly executive director of Sensorio in Paso Robles

– The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden welcomes Tracy Strann, former Executive Director of Sensorio in Paso Robles, as events director. Strann is a professional with over 25 years of experience in marketing, advertising, promotion, event production, sponsorship, development, publishing, and public relations.

Strann’s career highlights include Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach, Sensorio in Paso Robles, Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York, The Grammy Museum at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, Carat USA and Deutsch Inc., Metropolitan Entertainment, and Conde Nast in New York.

About San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is a non-profit organization that showcases plants from Mediterranean climates throughout the world. Through its programs and facilities, the garden “fosters an appreciation and understanding of the relationship between people and nature and encourages a sense of stewardship for the natural environment.”

The garden is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Rd., within El Chorro Regional Park off Highway 1 between Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo. Admission is $10 for adults. Seniors, students, and military admission is $8, and free for children 12 and under and members.

