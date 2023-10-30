SLO Botanical Garden’s annual ‘Nature Nights’ experience returns

Event includes lighting displays, art installations across eight acres of the garden, nightly live music performances

– The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is set to host “Nature Nights,” an immersive outdoor holiday light, art, and music experience, from Nov. 17 through Dec. 31. The event, now in its second annual edition, promises lighting displays and art installations across eight acres of the garden, accompanied by nightly live music performances. Local culinary delights, regional wine, and beer will also be available to visitors. Last year, the event drew over 9,000 attendees.

Nature Nights will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m., with a special bonus date on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Additionally, two exclusive events, an opening night benefit party on Nov. 16 and the closing NYE party on Dec. 31, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m.

Ticket prices are $27 for adults (plus fees), $17 for youth aged 6-17 (plus fees), and free for children aged 5 and under. Garden members are entitled to a 20% discount on up to eight tickets. Tickets for the opening night benefit party are priced at $125 and include food, wine, cocktails, and more.

For additional information and inquiries, visit www.slobg.org or call (805) 541-1400.

