Paso Robles News|Monday, October 30, 2023
You are here: Home » Region » SLO Botanical Garden’s annual ‘Nature Nights’ experience returns
  • Follow Us!

SLO Botanical Garden’s annual ‘Nature Nights’ experience returns 

Posted: 5:50 am, October 30, 2023 by News Staff
SLO Botanical Garden's annual 'Nature Nights' experience returns

Overhead of the illuminated gardens. Courtesy photo by Rob Rijnen Photography.

Event includes lighting displays, art installations across eight acres of the garden, nightly live music performances

– The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is set to host “Nature Nights,” an immersive outdoor holiday light, art, and music experience, from Nov. 17 through Dec. 31. The event, now in its second annual edition, promises lighting displays and art installations across eight acres of the garden, accompanied by nightly live music performances. Local culinary delights, regional wine, and beer will also be available to visitors. Last year, the event drew over 9,000 attendees.

Nature Nights will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m., with a special bonus date on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Additionally, two exclusive events, an opening night benefit party on Nov. 16 and the closing NYE party on Dec. 31, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m.

SLO Botanical Garden's annual 'Nature Nights' experience returns

Photo courtesy Rob Rijnen Photography.

Ticket prices are $27 for adults (plus fees), $17 for youth aged 6-17 (plus fees), and free for children aged 5 and under. Garden members are entitled to a 20% discount on up to eight tickets. Tickets for the opening night benefit party are priced at $125 and include food, wine, cocktails, and more.

For additional information and inquiries, visit www.slobg.org or call (805) 541-1400.

 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.