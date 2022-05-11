Brewery trail celebrates ‘Craft Beer Week’ with discounts

‘Craft Beer Week’ starts Monday

– Visit SLO CAL is celebrating American Craft Beer Week, May 16-22, 2022, by partnering with local craft breweries to offer food and drink discounts throughout SLO CAL. The breweries offering promotions are all a part of the SLO CAL Brewery Trail and certified as SLO CAL Crafted.

To promote San Luis Obipso’s craft beer scene, Visit SLO CAL will be partnering with Wild Fields Brewhouse in Atascadero, California Coast Beer Company in Paso Robles, and Central Coast Brewing on Higuera in San Luis Obispo to offer special deals throughout American Craft Beer Week.

“With nearly 40 crafters along SLO CAL’s Brewery Trail, Visit SLO CAL is proud to promote the diverse craft beer scene happening throughout the county,” said Chuck Davison, president and CEO of Visit SLO CAL. “In SLO CAL, it’s not unusual to meet brewmasters while enjoying authentically made beers straight from the tap.”

SLO CAL’s 2022 American Craft Beer Week food and drink deals vary by brewery. On Monday the 16, Wild Fields Brewhouse will be offering $2 off pints and 50-percent off appetizers. On Wednesday, May 18, California Coast Beer Company will be offering two for the price of one on pints and flights. On Thursday, May 19, Central Coast Brewing will be offering $2 off pints and 50-percent off appetizers.

To further help locals and visitors alike make their way through SLO CAL, the brewery trail was created, helping identify craft breweries throughout the county. The trail offers a variety of local brewery manufacturers and taprooms open for tastings. Breweries range in size and experience, with some offering pours directly from the brewmaster.

For more information go to SLOCAL.com.

Click here to view the full brewery trail map.

Advertisement

Related