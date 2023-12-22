SLO Children’s Museum annual membership special underway

Purchase a membership before Jan. 1, and receive a Grinch-themed box full of activities

– The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum is currently offering its annual membership special until the end of the year, providing guests with an exclusive activity box centered around themes of kindness, growth, and the Grinch’s heartfelt transformation for each membership purchased.

The activity box includes items such as “Grow” science snow, water beads, and holiday capsules that expand with water. Users can also cultivate wildflowers from a red seeded-paper heart and track their child’s growth using the enclosed measuring tape. Additionally, the package includes two complimentary SLO Children’s Museum passes for sharing the experience with friends.

The special offer extends beyond the Children’s Museum, offering opportunities for new adventures with passes to the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum and Paso Robles Children’s Museum. Alternatively, guests can take advantage of discounted memberships at the Central Coast Aquarium. Tips on spreading kindness, ranging from donating books to little free libraries to creating sweet messages for neighbors using the provided red chalk, are also included.

Annual memberships, starting at $95, provide a cost-effective means for year-round access to the children’s museum. Members enjoy discounts on birthday parties, guest visits, and purchases at the museum shop. Two out of the three membership packages offer reciprocal benefits, enabling guests to visit over 200 participating nationwide children’s museums at a 50% discount.

The shop at the children’s museum features a variety of entertaining and unique gift options, including sensory kits, kinetic sand, handmade plush animals, Buddha Boards, and SLO-branded T-shirts.

For additional information, interested individuals can contact (805) 545-5874 or visit www.slocm.org.

