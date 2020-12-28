SLO Children’s Museum plans ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ virtual celebration

–The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum has reimagined its 13th annual Noon Year’s Eve party and will host it virtually this year. While 1,000 party bags will be made available to the general public, most of the project components can be downloaded from the museum’s website. This program is perfect for children ages 4–10 years.

The live stream will begin at 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 31 and will last until the countdown and balloon drop at noon. Learn about New Year’s Eve traditions around the world and how time zones work, participate in a museum scavenger hunt, and more.

Party kits are free, and made possible through a partnership with Glenn Burdette. SESLOC locations in Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo, and Atascadero, as well as the SLO Chamber Visitor Center in downtown SLO, will distribute the bags while supplies last.

To check on availability and download content, visit slocm.org/noonyears or follow along on Instagram @childrensmuseumslo.

For more San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum information: (805) 545-5874 and slocm.org.

