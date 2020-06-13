Paso Robles News|Saturday, June 13, 2020
You are here: Home » COVID-19 » SLO County announces new pop-up COVD-19 testing locations
  • Follow Us!

SLO County announces new pop-up COVD-19 testing locations 

Posted: 6:01 am, June 13, 2020 by News Staff

covid 19 testing Paso Robles–Two COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available next week:

  • Nipomo High School, 525 N Thompson Ave, Nipomo Mon-Tue, June 15-16
  • Morro Bay Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St, Morro Bay, Wed-Thu, June 17-18

 

Testing hours are  9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Those who want to be tested at either location can register for appointments at readyslo.org.

Testing continues to be available Mon-Fri from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.at:

  • Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach
  • San Luis Obispo Vets Hall, 801 Grand Ave, San Luis Obispo

 

Online registration for appointments is the preferred method and those without Internet access call one of the following phone numbers:

  • For the Grover Beach, and San Luis Obispo locations call (888) 634-1123
  • For appointments at the pop-up sites call (805) 781-5500

 

Testing is free. Anyone can be tested. No COVID-19 symptoms are needed.



Comments

Posted in:  COVID-19, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.