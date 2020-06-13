SLO County announces new pop-up COVD-19 testing locations

–Two COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available next week:

Nipomo High School, 525 N Thompson Ave, Nipomo Mon-Tue, June 15-16

Morro Bay Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St, Morro Bay, Wed-Thu, June 17-18

Testing hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Those who want to be tested at either location can register for appointments at readyslo.org.

Testing continues to be available Mon-Fri from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.at:

Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach

San Luis Obispo Vets Hall, 801 Grand Ave, San Luis Obispo

Online registration for appointments is the preferred method and those without Internet access call one of the following phone numbers:

For the Grover Beach, and San Luis Obispo locations call (888) 634-1123

For appointments at the pop-up sites call (805) 781-5500

Testing is free. Anyone can be tested. No COVID-19 symptoms are needed.

