SLO County can now start in-store shopping and dining in restaurants

–On Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County is officially the 29th California county to meet the state’s criteria to move faster through Stage 2 of California’s Resilience Roadmap.

“Today, we take an important step forward under the State’s Resilience Roadmap,” said Wade Horton, County Administrative Officer and Emergency Services Director.

Now that San Luis Obispo County has met certain state criteria in containing Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), in-store shopping and dining in restaurants can start with some modifications. Per the State’s COVID-19 Industry Guidance for Dine-In Restaurants, the state approval does not include the opening of bars, brewpubs, breweries, or wineries, except for those with sit-down, dine-in meal service. Those without sit-down, dine-in meal service can continue with curbside sales.

“This is a significant milestone that our community has worked very hard to achieve,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “I encourage businesses to plan and prepare for re-opening, make changes within the workplace, and adjust practices by further training employees and helping educate customers.”

Under the State’s Resilience Roadmap, Stage 2 expansion is phased in gradually. Some communities may move through Stage 2 faster if they are able to show greater progress. Counties that have met the readiness criteria and worked with the California Department of Public Health can open more workplaces. Before reopening, all facilities must:

Perform a detailed risk assessment and implement a site-specific protection plan

Train employees to limit the spread of COVID-19

Implement individual control measures and screenings, disinfecting protocols and physical distancing guidelines

Local businesses that are currently open or planning to reopen can now find a “Ready to Reopen” toolkit at EmergencySLO.org/reopen to show how the business is reopening safely under the state’s public health guidance. The toolkit includes a printable, single page “Readiness to Reopen” Self-Evaluation & Certification Form for businesses to fill out and keep on-site to acknowledge compliance with the State’s Resilience Roadmap and related public health guidance specific to their industry. It also includes an “Open and Safe” sign that businesses can print and display.

“We want to help the public easily identify which businesses are being responsible and safe,” said Dr. Borenstein. “We know that as we begin to reopen the community, people will naturally be wary about returning to work or their favorite retailers and restaurants, or other businesses, and this will hopefully put their minds at ease.”

Prior to reopening, SLO County business owners or managers must complete and sign the COVID-19 Self-Evaluation & Certification Form for each facility. By signing this form, the business owner or manager acknowledges compliance with the State’s Resilience Roadmap and more specifically indicates that they understand and are implementing state guidance applicable to their industry to help workplaces reopen and operate safely.

County or city officials, business employees, and customers may request to review the form during random compliance checks, so businesses should retain a signed copy of the completed form on-site at all facilities or business locations.

Local businesses can find state criteria for reopening based on their specific industry by visiting EmergencySLO.org/reopen.

Share this post!



Related