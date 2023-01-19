SLO County declared eligible for FEMA individual assistance

Residents who incurred financial losses due to storm damage are encouraged to apply for assistance

– On Tuesday, the Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California (FEMA-4683-DR) for severe winter storms was amended to include the County of San Luis Obispo for individual assistance, debris removal, and emergency protective measures. Residents of San Luis Obispo County will now be eligible to apply for federal financial assistance and public agencies will be eligible to seek reimbursement for the removal of debris. Public agencies had previously been eligible for reimbursement for costs associated with emergency protective measures.

“We appreciate the support for our County and the assistance this will provide our residents,” said Emergency Services Manager Scott Jalbert, “this is a step towards recovery for those who have lost so much.”

Residents who incurred financial losses due to storm damage are encouraged to apply for assistance as soon as possible online at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362. Residents can also apply for assistance by downloading the FEMA app in the Apple and Google store. This allows users to upload documents to FEMA directly and track the status of their application.

For individuals unable to apply by internet or phone, more options will become available in the coming days including a Disaster Recovery Center where residents can apply for and get help from a FEMA representative.

If you can’t live in your home currently due to issues with water, mold, mud, or inaccessibility, please make sure you include this in your application.

For questions, contact the County Office of Emergency Services at (805) 781-5678.

For questions, contact the County Office of Emergency Services at (805) 781-5678.

