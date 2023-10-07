SLO County deputy district attorney appointed as superior court judge

– Governor Gavin Newsom this week announced the appointment of 15 Superior Court Judges, which include one in Butte County; one in Kern County; one in Kings County; one in Monterey County; one in Orange County; one in Placer County; one in Sacramento County; two in San Joaquin County; one in Santa Barbara County; one in Santa Clara County; one in Sonoma County; one in Stanislaus County; and two in Sutter County.

Kristy Imel, of San Luis Obispo County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court. Imel has served as a deputy district attorney at the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office since 2010. She was a deputy district attorney at the Merced County District Attorney’s Office from 2007 to 2010. Imel was an adjunct professor at Merced College from 2008 to 2009. She earned a juris doctor degree from the Santa Barbara and Ventura Colleges of Law.

Imel fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Arthur Garcia. She is a Democrat.

