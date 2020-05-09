‘SLO County is ready to move forward with reopening safely, responsibly’ county tells state

San Luis Obispo is the first county in the state to make the case to the California Public Health Department they are ready to loosen restrictions to reopen

–In a 5-0 vote, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors approved the submittal of an attestation by County Public Health Officer, Dr. Penny Borenstein, to demonstrate the readiness of San Luis Obispo County to loosen restrictions and reopen businesses and the community based on public health criteria set forth by the state.

The county has not been granted permission by the state to implement the START Guide and remains under the state’s Stay-at-Home Order and subject to the Governor’s Resilience Roadmap.

The formal attestation was certified by Dr. Borenstein, supported by Tenet and Dignity Health, unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors, and sent to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

On Friday the entire state was moved into Stage 2 of the Governor’s Resilience Roadmap, a plan that was made publicly available on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Effective Friday, the State of California is now allowing curbside pickup for retail establishments, as well as the associated manufacturing and logistics related to retail. The state’s new order can be found at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/CDPH%20Document%20Library/COVID- 19/SHO%20Order%205-7-2020.pdf.

If the county’s attestation is approved by the state and the local epidemiologic situation remains stable, the county says it will allow in-store retail and in-restaurant dining to reopen.

“SLO County has done everything right. We have sheltered, we have planned, we have prepared. We are now advocating and attesting to the State that SLO County is ready to move forward with reopening safely, responsibly,” says Dr. Borenstein.

