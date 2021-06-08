SLO County moves to ‘Yellow Tier’ of state’s reopening blueprint

More businesses can resume modified indoor operations and activities

–San Luis Obispo County has met the requirements to advance from the Orange Tier into the less restrictive Yellow Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, effective Wednesday, June 9 at 8 a.m.

The move to the state’s least restrictive Yellow Tier allows expanded capacity at gyms, movie theaters, indoor businesses, wineries, breweries and distilleries, and a host of other operations. Bars that do not serve food can reopen indoors with a maximum capacity of 25-percent or 100 people, whichever is fewer. This move comes one week before the state fully reopens on June 15.

“We have come so far as a community, from facing widespread transmission of COVID-19 that kept us in the most restrictive Purple Tier to slowing the spread of disease to reach the least restrictive Yellow Tier,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “I commend everyone who has worked hard to help us reach this milestone, and I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated so we can put this pandemic fully in the past.”

The state’s blueprint allows counties in the Yellow Tier to expand indoor operations for some business sectors and allows for certain activities to resume. Local businesses must follow all dtate guidance for their industry.

Here are some of the activities now allowed under the Yellow Tier:

Restaurants: 50-percent capacity indoors; 200-person maximum is removed.

Gyms and fitness centers: 50-percent capacity indoors; saunas and steam rooms can open.

Wineries, breweries, and distilleries: 50-percent capacity indoors or 200 people maximum.

Movie theaters: 50-percent capacity indoors; 200-person maximum is removed.

Museums, zoos, and aquariums: Indoor capacity limit removed.

Bars with no food service: 25-percent capacity indoors or 100 people maximum.

Gatherings and events: View the county’s checklists for capacity limits and restrictions.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded public health information line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 781-5500 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with COVID-19 questions.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or www.VaccineFinder.org. For assistance, call the California COVID-19 hotline at (833) 422-4255 or the county’s phone assistance center at (805) 781-5500.

