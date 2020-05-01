SLO County partnering with state to expand local COVID-19 testing

–The County of San Luis Obispo is collaborating with the State of California and local cities to expand testing for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“More testing is absolutely essential to understanding the local epidemiology of this disease,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County Health Officer. “This partnership is an important step in the right direction.”

Testing will begin next week and will be available by appointment only, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Paso Robles Veterans Hall, 240 Scott St in Paso Robles, and Ramona Garden Community Center, 993 Ramona Ave in Grover Beach. Appointments will require residents to walk into the facility (not drive through) and will generally take about five minutes.

The following persons are currently eligible to be tested:

Healthcare workers and first responders

65 and older or any age with chronic medical conditions

Residents or employees of congregate care living facilities

Persons in essential occupations which includes utilities, grocery, food supply, and public employees

Any persons exhibiting one or more symptoms of COVID-19

Registration for appointments will begin on Saturday, May 2, 2020. The online registration link can be found on emergencySLO.org/statetesting or you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

The test is provided free of charge, and the state will provide the testing materials and health care staff to conduct the tests. The tests will determine whether individuals are currently infected with the virus that causes COVID-19; it is not an antibody test to determine whether they have ever been infected. The County will be evaluating testing capability each week with the goal to make testing available to all community members.

For updates and questions on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903, or staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543- 2444, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

