SLO County renters impacted by COVID-19 still protected from eviction

–Renters impacted by COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County are still protected from eviction until 90 days after the Governor lifts the COVID-19 State of Emergency.

Those unable to pay rent on time due to COVID-19 should work with their landlord on a repayment plan. Tenants should also continue to pay their rent if they can afford to, according to the county.

“No one should be forced out of their home because of the spread of COVID-19 in our county. When this pandemic first started, the County of SLO issued an executive order prohibiting evictions to protect those who are financially impacted by COVID-19,” said County Emergency Services Director and County Administrative Officer Wade Horton. “Since then, the courts have put in place rules that protect renters in a uniform way across California. We did not continue our local executive order, as it was no longer needed.”

The State Judicial Council sets and administers policy for the entire state court system in California. With the new Rules of Court in place at this time, California Courts are prohibited from issuing a summons in any new eviction case (residential or commercial) unless it is necessary for health and safety concerns. Likewise, any existing case where the tenant has not yet filed an answer can’t proceed. Existing eviction trials are also postponed by at least 60 days.

The State Judicial Council Rules do not prevent landlords from:

• Asking tenants to pay rent and otherwise follow their rental agreements.

• Serving tenants with notices to pay rent or follow their rental agreements. Such notices are the last step before an eviction lawsuit.

• Filing eviction lawsuits. Courts will likely resume issuing 5-day summons after these rules expire, allowing these lawsuits to then proceed.

These rules also do not prevent Sheriff’s Deputies from locking out tenants who already have eviction judgments entered against them.

For more information, visit: https://www.emergencyslo.org/en/eviction-clarification.aspx. For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903 or the staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

