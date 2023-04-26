SLO County teacher arrested for child abuse

Investigation continues into incident at Mesa Middle School in Arroyo Grande

– On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of battery against a student at Mesa Middle School in Arroyo Grande by a teacher. The 13-year-old student was in class when a teacher, 42-year-old Sarah Watts, reportedly came over and pulled a hairbrush from the students hand leaving visible injuries on the student.

A few minutes later Watts reportedly began throwing papers at students causing the same student to sustain an additional injury, a cut to her temple. Watts was arrested by sheriff’s detectives for child abuse under California Penal Code 273d(a), and is being booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Lucia Mar Unified School District on this investigation. There is no ongoing threat to students, staff, or the community at this time.

