SLO County Visitors Guide is ready to safely welcome back tourists with new edition

–The San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide is ready to safely welcome people back to visit local businesses that rely on tourism. Access Publishing is planning its Spring edition of the travel magazine now for a March 15 publication date.

“I am sure our local businesses are as excited as we are to welcome tourists back to SLO County,” says publisher Scott Brennan. “Tourism is extremely important to the economic vitality of our county,” he says. It is worth over $1.7 billion dollars to the local economy.

Local businesses are re-opening and following county, state, and CDC guidelines to safely serve patrons. SLO County hotels are now able to have 100-percent of their rooms available, wineries are offering outdoor tastings and restaurants are serving al fresco meals on outdoor patios. Retails shops are opening their doors with safety precautions.

“SLO County is an ideal vacation destination during this time, as people are more comfortable traveling in their own vehicles, rather than taking airline flights,” Brennan says. “We know there is pent up demand for getaways from Northern and Southern California because we are fielding calls every day from people asking if they can come to SLO County to stay, dine, shop, and wine taste.

A recent study by Airbnb reports an increase in people booking trips closer to home since the pandemic began. Airbnb said the percentage of bookings made on their platform within 200 miles of the guest’s home has grown from one-third to over half now.”

In addition to helping tourists find fun things to do, the guide is a favorite among locals, Brennan says. Over 35,000 copies of the magazine will be distributed to over 650 hotels and visitor hot spots.

Advertising space is available for businesses looking to reach tourists who are coming to visit. The deadline to reserve advertising space is Feb. 15.

Resources for local businesses

Call today to reserve an ad – (805) 226-9890

Share this post!

email