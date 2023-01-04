SLO COVID-19 testing site moving

Site is moving from SLO Vets Hall to Acacia Creek Business Park

– The COVID-19 community testing site in San Luis Obispo is reopening tomorrow at a new location: the Acacia Creek Business Park at 3450 Broad Street (Suite 111). This replaces the site that previously operated at the SLO Vets Hall.

The site is visibly marked and accessible from different routes:

• From the north (downtown SLO): Because this section of Broad Street is divided by a median, those traveling southbound (such as from downtown SLO) cannot turn left directly into the Acacia Creek Business Park. It is possible to turn around later on Broad or to instead make a left onto Orcutt (at the light), take the first right onto Sacramento, and, in about 0.25 miles, turn right into the parking lot marked with the orange “COVID-19 Testing” flag. Drivers should then proceed to the front of the lot closest to Broad Street to designated patient parking immediately outside Suite 111.

• From the south: Take Broad Street to 3450 Broad and turn right into the parking lot for Acacia Creek. Park in designated patient parking immediately outside Suite 111.

• By public transit: Take SLO Transit Route 1A to the Broad at Rockview stop.

Reserved patient parking is available immediately outside the entrance to the testing site and is marked with signage that says “COVID-19 Testing Patient Parking.” Street parking is also available on Sacramento Drive and nearby streets. Patients should use reserved patient parking or park on the street—not in spaces reserved for others in the business park.

The Covid-19 testing sites in Grover Beach (1336 Ramona Avenue, Suite A) and Paso Robles (800 Pine Street) will remain in their current locations. All sites are open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and are closed from 11 a.m. – 12 noon and 4-5 p.m. The Grover Beach site is closed on Fridays. Appointments are plentiful and strongly recommended. Find details and make an appointment at slopublichealth.org/testing. Appointments are also available by phone at 888-634-1123.

For those who have health insurance, information will be collected when registering for an

appointment and no co-pay is required. There is no charge for those without insurance. The County

of San Luis Obispo and the State of California are contracting with OptumServe to provide testing. For

updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19. Public health phone support

is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

