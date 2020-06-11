SLO Democrats to Board of Supervisors: Make face masks mandatory in SLO County

Sent by the San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party

–At the June 8 meeting of its Central Committee, the San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party (SLOCDP) adopted by unanimous vote a resolution urging the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors – as well as the City Councils of Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Grover Beach, Morro Bay, Paso Robles, Pismo Beach, and San Luis Obispo – to require the wearing of face masks in both indoor and outdoor public spaces when and where physical distancing measures are difficult to attain during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SLOCDP resolution also called for a decree by the Board of Supervisors and county city council boards allowing businesses to refuse service or admittance to a place of business to anyone not wearing a face mask, as well as immediate funding for a public communications campaign to ensure that both residents of and visitors to San Luis Obispo county are informed of the requirements.

“The San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party is increasingly worried by the reluctance of our Board of Supervisors to provide clear safety requirements about wearing face masks,” said Rita Casaverde, Chair of the SLOCDP. “Our community has made too many sacrifices to let our guard down now, and our resolution is asking for the bare minimum: if you are in a public space where six-foot physical distancing is difficult, you must wear a mask.”

Noting that Monterey and Santa Barbara counties have adopted requirements for the wearing of face masks, and Santa Barbara County expanded its requirements to private businesses, SLOCDP Vice Chair Ellen Beraud emphasized, “We cannot afford to undermine the process of reopening our businesses, revitalizing the local economy and safeguarding our residents’ well-being by playing political games with public health and science in San Luis Obispo county.”

For the full text of the San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party resolution, go to: https://slocdp.org/2020/06/09/slocdp-supports-face-masks/

