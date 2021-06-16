SLO Farmers Market expands to five blocks, adds food vendors, entertainment

Market expansion will begin June 17

–After more than a year of non-operation due to COVID-19, then five weeks of operating as an “essentials market” since opening in reduced capacity May 6- June 10, Downtown SLO has announced that the Thursday Night Farmers’ Market will be returning to full operations, taking over five blocks of Higuera street every Thursday beginning June 17 from 6-9.

In addition to the certified farmers market section, which features 25-30 produce vendors each week, market visitors can now expect to see the following types of vendors when they come Downtown on Thursday nights:

Certified Farmers offering fresh local produce

Food Artisans offering pre-sealed to-go food items/ingredients such as bread, pastries, salsa, and more.

Craft/Home goods such as soap, salves, candles, and more.

Hot/Cold food, including BBQ, Korean, Indian, tamales, donuts, and more.

Entertainment, including market favorites like Lord of the Cello (electric cello), Derek Derek (acrobats and juggling), comedy acts, rock covers and more.

Click here to view the vendors and entertainment market map.

The market will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Higuera Street from Nipomo to Osos. As a reminder, per California State Health & Safety Code, only service animals are allowed at Farmers’ Markets in California.

The market accepts EBT. EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) otherwise known as CalFresh, can be redeemed at the Market Information Booth located at the intersection of Chorro and Higuera Street.

CalFresh, known federally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, provides monthly food benefits to individuals and families with low income and provides economic benefits to communities. In accordance with the state of California reopening guidelines, masks, and social distancing will not be required at the market.

For more information on the market please visit DowntownSLO.com/farmers and follow @DowntownSLOFarmersMarket.

