SLO Farmers’ Market hosting Public Works Night this Thursday

– In celebration of National Public Works Week, the City of San Luis Obispo and Downtown SLO will present Public Works Night at the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market this Thursday, May 25, from 6 – 9 p.m. The event will take place on Chorro Street during the regularly-scheduled Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market.

Staff from the City of San Luis Obispo, neighboring cities, and adjacent public works organizations will be at the market with informative displays, equipment demonstrations, and brochures detailing the intricacies of running a city and the importance that planning, building, and operations have on local communities. Children will be able to experience the tools and machines used in public works projects, such as bucket trucks and tractors, and visit with staff and ask questions. This event is family-friendly, free, and open to the public.

This year, the public can vote for their favorite public works booth. Pick up a “passport” at the Farmers’ Market Info Booth and collect signatures from the different booths and organizations at Public Works Night. Attendees can return their completed passports and cast their votes to enter for a prize.

Participants include the City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Department, the American Society of Civil Engineers, San Luis Obispo Park Maintenance Division, Pacific Gas and Electric, SLO Transit, and more. For more information on special events at the Farmers’ Market, visit DowntownSLO.com/Farmers-Market/Events. Attendees can RSVP and invite friends on Facebook.

This event will coincide with the regularly scheduled Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market on Higuera Street. For a list of weekly vendors, visit DowntownSLO.com/Farmers-Market/Vendors.

