SLO Farmers’ Market hosts public works night

Learn about what it takes to plan, build a city on Thursday

– In celebration of National Public Works Week, the City of San Luis Obispo and Downtown SLO is proud to present Public Works Night at the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 6 – 9 p.m. The event will take place on Chorro Street during the regularly-scheduled Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market.

Staff from the City of San Luis Obispo, neighboring cities, and adjacent public works organizations will be at the market with informative displays, equipment demonstrations, and brochures detailing the intricacies of running a city and the importance that planning, building, and operations have on our communities.

Children will be able to experience the tools and machines used in public works projects, such as bucket trucks and tractors, and visit with staff and ask questions. This event is family-friendly, free, and open to the public.

Participants include the City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Department, the American Society of Civil Engineers, San Luis Obispo Park Maintenance Division, Pacific Gas and Electric, SLO Transit, and more.

For more information on special events at the Farmers’ Market, visit DowntownSLO.com/Farmers-Market/Events. This event will coincide with the regularly scheduled Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market on Higuera Street from 6–9.

Enjoy the usual five blocks of fresh produce, famous BBQ, delicious meals, entertainment, and more. For a list of weekly vendors, visit DowntownSLO.com/Farmers-Market/Vendors.

Advertisement

Related