SLO Farmers’ Market to celebrate ‘Fire Prevention Week’ tonight 

fire prevention night slo farmers' marketEvent will feature firefighters from all over San Luis Obispo County

– The public is invited to celebrate National Fire Prevention Week at the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market tonight from 6–9 p.m. The event will feature firefighters from all over San Luis Obispo County showing off their latest fire safety equipment, giving tours of their vehicles, and educating the public on fire prevention. Fire Prevention Night is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.

Agencies will be located off of Higuera Street on Chorro & Broad; participants include SLO City Fire, Cal Fire, Diablo Canyon Fire, and Five Cities Fire Authority.

Fire Prevention Week takes place across the nation from Oct. 9–15. This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” reinforcing the critical importance of developing a home escape plan with all members of the household and practicing it regularly. In addition, this October marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, the nation’s longest-running public health observance on record.

Fire Prevention Night coincides with the normally-scheduled Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market. For the full list of scheduled vendors and entertainment, visit DowntownSLO.com/Farmers-Market/Vendors.

