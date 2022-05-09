SLO Farmers’ Market to host ‘Law Enforcement Night’

Public is invited to come meet public safety personnel from across SLO County on Thursday

– In observance of National Law Enforcement Week, Downtown SLO is hosting Law Enforcement Night at the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market on Thursday, May 12, from 6 – 9 p.m.

The event is family-friendly, free, and open to the public. Children will be able to engage in interactive educational demonstrations, test out equipment, view tools like robots and transportation vehicles, and ask officers questions.

The event will commemorate public safety personnel from across San Luis Obispo County, with booths from each law enforcement agency on Morro Street and Chorro Street along the market route.

In observance of the one-year anniversary of the death of Det. Luca Benedetti on May 12, the San Luis Obispo Police Department will be handing out memorial bracelets and hosting a special activation on Chorro Street.

For more information on special events at the Farmers’ Market, visit DowntownSLO.com/Farmers-Market/Events. This event will coincide with the regularly scheduled Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market on Higuera Street from 6–9.

Advertisement

Related