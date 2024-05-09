SLO International Film Festival announces 2024 winners

Festival sets attendance record this year with over 7,000 attendees

– The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, which ran from April 25-30, has announced this year’s winners. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the film festival had its biggest attendance ever with over 7,000 attendees and showcased a record number of films from 25 countries.

With a slate of over 125 narrative features, short films, documentary features and shorts, music videos, and festival favorites from the last 30 years, the festival offered a broad spectrum of fare for serious cinephiles, devoted film buffs, and casual movie fans.

Festival highlights included the popular local favorite, Surf Nite, as well as the Central Coast Filmmaker Showcase, Cal Poly Short Cuts, Music Video Showcase, Community of Skate, and a special 45th Anniversary presentation of the horror classic, Dawn of the Dead (1978) in association with local film festival MicroHorrors.

Actor Josh Brolin led the Narrative Feature jury alongside Christopher Tung (Netflix), and Wendy Guerrero (Bentonville Film Festival), as well as Narrative Shorts jurors Lissa Khoshbakhti (Disney) and Fanshen Cox (TruJuLo Productions), among others.

The main category winners in both the George Sidney Independent Film Competition, Central Coast Showcase, and the Audience Award Winners are as follows. For full information about the winning films, click here.

George Sidney Independent Film Competition:

Best Narrative Feature: Tokyo Cowboy (Marc Mariott, director)

Best Documentary Feature: Sugarcane (Kellen Quinn, director)

Best Narrative Short: Please Hold the Line (Tan Ce Ding, Director)

Best Documentary Short: Sludge: A PFAS Uprising (Jeffrey Christian, Director)

Best Animation Short: The House of Loss (Jeon Jinkyu, Director)

Best Music Video: Watchout (Gustavo Jauk Ku, Director)

Central Coast Filmmaker Showcase:

Best Central Coast Music Video: Not My Night (Ryan Porter, Director)

Best Central Coast Narrative Short: Superstar (Talha Hussaini, Director)

Best Central Coast Documentary Short: Tasting Notes (Curren Taber, Director)

Best Central Coast Feature Length Film: Wrestled Away: The Lee Kemp Story (Lee Kemp)

Audience Awards:

Best of Fest: The Queen of My Dreams (Fawzia Mirza, Director)

Favorite Narrative Feature: Mountain Boy (Zainab Shaheen, Director)

Favorite Documentary Feature: Jailhouse to Milhouse (Buddy Farmer, Director)

Favorite Narrative Short: Peccadillo (Sofia Garza-Barba, Director)

Favorite Documentary Short: The Orchestra Chuck Built (Christopher Stoudt, Director)

Favorite Central Coast Film: You Will Be My Music (Bob Williams, Director/Writer/Producer)

Favorite Central Coast Narrative Short: The Unbroken Sky (Josh Peterson, Director/Writer)

Favorite Central Coast Documentary Short: Harvest Calls (Kyle Plummer, Director)

