SLO International Film Festival expands to Paso Robles

Festival will showcase films, conduct Q&As, host wine tasting events at Park Cinemas as part of ‘Paso Encore’

– The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (SLOIFF) is extending its celebration of its 30th Anniversary to Paso Robles from May 2-5. Dubbed “Paso Encore,” the festival will showcase exclusive films from SLOIFF, conduct filmmaker Q&A sessions, and host wine tasting events throughout the week, all at the Park Cinemas in Paso Robles.

The opening night of Paso Encore will feature two wine-focused films: the short documentary “Harvest Calls,” and the feature documentary “Somm: Cup of Salvation.” The evening will commence with a wine tasting of Armenian wines featured in “Somm,” followed by screenings of the aforementioned films and Q&A sessions with the filmmakers.

On Friday evening, attendees can enjoy a tasting event from San Antonio Winery in the theater lobby, followed by the screening of the bull riding short documentary “Another Eight Seconds,” and the cross-cultural feature film “Tokyo Cowboy.”

Saturday will offer a full slate of films, starting with “You Will Be My Music” by local filmmaker Bob Williams. Other highlights include a documentary about pop icon Cyndi Lauper titled “Let the Canary Sing,” the locally produced short “Ghost Kitchen,” and the heartwarming coming-of-age film “Uproar,” which follows a Māori rugby-obsessed teen in New Zealand finding his voice. Another tasting event by San Antonio Winery will take place in the lobby that evening.

A highlight of Paso Encore will be the Sunday afternoon presentation of the documentary “The Michoacan File,” exploring the origin, history, and impact of Mexican food in modern society. After the screening, attendees can enjoy a taco plate from Barrios Tacos and engage in a discussion with Chef Candice Custodio (Club SupSup), Ariette Armella (Gastronomic Journalist and Photographer), and Pedro Arias Lopez and Crescencio Villar (Owners, Corazón Cafe).

The Paso Encore schedule concludes on Sunday with “H.M. Pulham Esq.” (1941), a film by Paso Robles local film legend King Vidor. This will be followed by a discussion by journalist, educator, film critic, and friend of Vidor, Kirk Honeycutt (Hollywood Reporter/LA Daily News). The final screenings of the day are two documentaries: “Tasting Notes,” an homage to the culinary excellence of Paso Robles, and “The Nettle Dress” from the UK, a modern-day fairytale and hymn to the healing power of art and nature.

Passes for Paso Encore are now on sale, and information about the film festival can be found at slofilmfest.org. SLOIFF All-Access passes will be accepted at Paso Encore, and individual screening tickets are available.

