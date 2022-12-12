SLO mayor, councilmembers take oath of office

Council declares election results

– The San Luis Obispo City Council bid farewell to Carlyn Christianson on Friday as Mayor Erica A. Stewart, Councilmember Michelle Shoresman, and incoming Councilmember Emily Francis each took the oath of office and the new council appointed Councilmember Jan Marx as Vice Mayor.

In this special meeting on Friday, Dec. 9, the council declared the results of the 2022 Municipal Election (held on Nov. 8) as follows:

Erica A. Stewart received the highest number of votes and is the candidate elected to the office of mayor.

Michelle Shoresman and Emily Francis received the highest number of votes and are the candidates elected as members of the city council.

Mayor Stewart recognized outgoing Councilmember Carlyn Christianson with a certificate of recognition for her service as vice mayor and a proclamation expressing appreciation for her dedicated public service and commitment to the community while on the council. Christianson began her public service for San Luis Obispo as a planning commissioner and was later elected to the council in June 2013, Nov. 2014, and Nov. 2018.

Council then appointed Marx to serve as vice mayor for a one-year term. To ensure that each council member has an opportunity to serve as vice mayor during their term, the appointment is made on a rotating basis.

The City of San Luis Obispo is a charter city and operates under the “Council-Mayor-City Manager” form of municipal government. The five-member council consists of the directly elected mayor and four city council members. Council members are elected for overlapping, four-year terms. The mayor is elected for a two-year term and serves as an equal member of the city council. These terms provide for three vacancies at each city election, which is held in November of even-numbered years.

The city council is the legislative authority and sets the policies under which the city operates. The council has the power to adopt ordinances and resolutions, make appointments to the city’s advisory bodies, establish policies and approve programs, appropriate funds, adopt budgets, and approve contracts. The mayor presides at all meetings of the city council and is recognized as the official head of the city for all ceremonial purposes.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media