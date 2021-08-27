SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon announces career change

Mayor’s transition is effective Sept. 26

–San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon announced at a news conference this week that she plans to transition out of the office of Mayor in September and begin a new role as a Senior Public Affairs Director with the Romero Institute, an Interfaith Center for Law and Public Policy.

“It has been an extremely rewarding experience and an honor to serve the community of San Luis Obispo, and I look forward to stepping up to a broader statewide role with the Romero Institute,” Mayor Harmon said. “I am so grateful to our council, community, and staff for being climate leaders who have done so much on this issue so that I can move on and amplify this type of climate leadership at the state level.”

She said she made this decision to be able to do as much as possible to address the growing climate crisis. She will be part of a team to lead the Romero Institute’s Let’s Green California initiative.

“The City is grateful for Mayor Harmon’s service to the community,” said Council Member Andy Pease. “Mayor Harmon’s passion and commitment to foster sustainability and address climate change have been impactful and inspiring, helping to establish the City of San Luis Obispo as a climate leader. Although we will miss her insights and experience at the local level, her new position will expand her influence to address the immediate challenges our world faces with the climate crisis.”

Mayor Harmon was elected three times as mayor and, along with the rest of the council, advanced the city’s sustainability policies. The council is scheduled to meet on Sept. 7, 2021, to decide on whether to consider an appointment or call a special election to fill the upcoming vacancy.

“I appreciate Mayor Harmon’s service and look forward to working with the council on important community issues and leading the city council until it decides the next steps,” Vice Mayor Erica A. Stewart said.

The mayor’s transition is effective Sept. 26, 2021. According to the city’s charter, the majority of four remaining council members will then have 30 days to fill the vacancy with an appointment or call a special election. If the council considers an appointment, an application period will open in Sept. and an appointment shall be made at a council meeting in Oct. 2021. That person will hold office for the remainder of the unexpired term, through Dec. 2022. If an appointment is not made, a special election must be called within 150 days of the vacancy.

“Congratulations to Mayor Harmon on her exciting new opportunity focused on her true passions: public advocacy regarding environmental and social justice issues,” said Council Member Carlyn Christianson. “I’ve especially admired her commitment to civility from the dais, and for her clear leadership around the climate crisis facing our world today. The city and the council will miss her dedication and energy!”

