SLO Noor Foundation opens new healthcare clinic in Paso Robles

Various medical services provided for uninsured community members

– The SLO Noor Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing free healthcare to uninsured community members, officially opened its Paso Robles clinic on October 4. The clinics have run since 2011 with clinics for primary care, vision, and dental available, as well as a mobile clinic dedicated to women’s healthcare, based in San Luis Obispo.

“The expansion of the SLO Noor Foundation and the launching of our new clinic in the North County area indicates a momentous stride towards enhancing healthcare accessibility for our community. This new clinic will serve as a center for primary care, creating a deeper presence in the North County area. We believe in providing inclusive and accessible free healthcare for all,” said Bella Patania, Outreach Coordinator at the SLO Noor Foundation.

The Paso Robles clinic is currently open on Wednesdays by appointment. In addition to primary care assistance, there are also diagnostics, such as laboratory and radiology, prescription and refill requests, and more. Plans for a North County mobile clinic are also in place.

“The SLO Noor Health Clinics warmly welcome all uninsured residents of San Luis Obispo County…Our services are available to individuals regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, immigration status, gender identity, or sexual orientation,” said Patania, adding that community members can make an appointment by directly calling a clinic.

Volunteer work at the SLO Noor Health Clinics is accepted in both clinical and non-clinical settings. Patania notes that “it’s a fantastic way to get involved and make a positive impact in the community…your contribution would be greatly appreciated.” For those interested in volunteering at any of the clinics, more information can be found at the SLO Noor Foundation website or direct contact here.

“We’re truly excited to be able to serve and contribute to the health and well-being of the residents in San Luis Obispo County. Our team is dedicated to providing compassionate and quality care. We’re looking forward to becoming more of an integral part of this wonderful community,” Patania said.

The Paso Robles clinic is located in the Canyon Creek Apartments at 400 Oak Hill Road. For more information about SLO Noor Foundation and other clinics, visit slonoorfoundation.org.