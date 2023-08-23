SLO police seek public’s help identifying prowler

Prowler spotted on multiple security cameras in August

– The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying a prowler that has been active in the neighborhoods off of Grand Ave in the past two weeks. Video surveillance from two homes, one on the 0 block of Hathway and one on the 1700 block of McCollum, show a prowler wearing a mask, fleeing from the properties.

The video provided is from Hathway. The incident on Hathway occurred on Aug. 16 and the incident on McCollum occurred on Aug. 5, both occurring between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. The prowler did access the inside of the home on Fredericks and was scared away by a resident who was home, according to SLOPD. No items were stolen, and no residents were physically injured at either home.

If anyone recognizes the person or may have additional video from home camera systems from the area, reach out to San Luis Obispo Police Detective Alexander at (805) 594-8015. Residents are reminded to call 911 if they see or hear prowlers on or around their property.

