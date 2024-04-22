SLO Railroad Museum’s wine-rail excursions return

Excursions in 2024 are scheduled for May 18, June 22, July 20, Aug. 17, and Sept. 21

– The San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum has announced the revival of Wine-Rail Excursions from SLO to Santa Barbara and back.

Departing from the museum at 1940 Santa Barbara Avenue in San Luis Obispo, passengers embark by van at 11 a.m., indulging in snacks and docent-led information en route. They reach the Santa Barbara Funk Zone for Wine Tasting at the Wine Collective by 1 p.m., sampling wines from five Santa Ynez wineries. Afterward, passengers have ample time to explore Santa Barbara before boarding the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner for a scenic return trip north, boasting spectacular sunset views along the coast. Excursions in 2024 are scheduled for May 18, June 22, July 20, Aug. 17, and Sept. 21.

The package includes van and railroad transportation, wine tasting, light refreshments, and a dedicated docent for the day.

Tickets, priced at $129, are available for purchase through 805-TIX (www.my805tix.com). Seating is limited.

The San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum, a non-profit educational institution, is committed to preserving the railroad history of the Central Coast of California. More information can be found at www.slorrm.com.

