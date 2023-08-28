SLO Repertory Theatre presents musical comedy ‘Nunsense’

Wholesome, crowd-pleasing music runs Sept. 15-Oct. 15

–San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre will present Dan Goggin’s record-breaking musical comedy, “Nunsense,” Sept. 15- Oct. 15 with performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. performances on Saturday and Sunday in San Luis Obispo.

This musical revue featuring the “Little Sisters of Hoboken” has been making audiences laugh for more than 30 years and remains one of the most performed musicals in regional theatres across the country.

About the show

The second-longest running off-Broadway show in history (after The Fantasticks), Nunsense features five survivors at the Little Sisters of Hoboken nunnery, the rest of the sisterhood having succumbed to botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia (Child of God). The sisters parade their talents at a variety show staged to raise funds so that the last four of the dearly departed can be buried. The musical score “pulses

with merriment and an unabashed desire to make you laugh, with songs and spontaneous comic interludes paced at break-neck speed.” Nunsense offers a cornucopia of “nun” liners, “nun” puns and “nun” sequiturs for the whole family, proving conclusively that “nun rhymes with fun.”

Nunsense features a multi-talented cast of familiar faces including Billy Breed, Katie Worley-Beck, Natalie Mara, Rachel Tietz, and Suzy Newman. The show is directed and choreographed by John Keating (artistic director of The Great American Melodrama) with musical direction by Marshall Keating. Set design by Dave Linfield, costume design by Stephanie Joseph, lighting and sound design by Kevin Harris. Lupita Rodriguez is the stage manager.

Tickets are $20-$43. To purchase, call (805) 786-2440 or visit www.slorep.org.

