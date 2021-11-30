SLO Symphony to feature Andrew Balio in ‘Sound the Trumpet’

Concerts happening Saturday, Feb. 5 at Harold Miossi Hall at the Performing Arts Center in SLO

– San Luis Obispo Symphony continues their 60th anniversary season on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. with Sound the Trumpet, in Harold Miossi Hall at the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo. The program features soloist Andrew Balio alongside the full SLO Symphony Orchestra, as well as repertoire performed by chamber groups composed of SLO Symphony musicians.

Tickets range from $21 to $89 and are available at PACSLO.org or by calling (805) 756-4849.

Concert repertoire includes Ewald’s Quintet No. 1 in B Flat Minor, Morris’ Motion for Wind Quartet, Wilder’s Octets, Neruda’s Concerto for Trumpet in E Flat, Strauss’ Serenade in E Flat, and Tomasi’s Concerto for Trumpet in C. This concert is sponsored in loving memory of Bonnie McIvor. Season sponsors include John and Rebecca Baer, The Foulke Correa Foundation, the City of San Luis Obispo, Chevron, and media sponsors New Times and KCBX Public Radio.

Orchestral trumpeter Andrew Balio has been principal of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra since 2001. He was previously principal of the Oslo Philharmonic, Orquesta Sinfonica del Estado de Mexico, Israel Philharmonic, and Bergen Philharmonic. Balio, a frequent soloist since his earliest days as a student, made his debut at the age of 15 playing Haydn’s Concerto with the Milwaukee Symphony in his home state of Wisconsin. Over the years, he appeared as a soloist with various orchestras in Europe, the U.S., South America, and Asia under the batons of noted conductors. His Carnegie Hall solo debut came in 2013 in the company of the Moscow Chamber Orchestra and Maestro Constantine Orbelian. In 2012, Naxos issued his first solo recording, the Weinberg Trumpet Concerto with the St. Petersburg Symphony, inaugurating a string of other recording projects planned to document his repertoire. As a teacher, he traveled extensively, presenting masterclasses throughout Europe, Asia, and South America. In the U.S., most notably, he was recently an instructor for the National Orchestral Institute and Carnegie Hall’s NYO-USA project with Michael Tilson Thomas. Balio serves on the board of trustees of the Academy of Philosophy and Letters and is a Yamaha artist.

Concert attendees are required to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result taken within 72 hours to be admitted. More information about health and safety at SLO Symphony concerts and events is available at slosymphony.org/covid-19-update. Ticket holders are invited to attend a pre-concert Symphonic Foray talk with Music Director Andrew Sewell and soloist Andrew Balio at 6:30 p.m., sponsored by Michael and Ursula Fitzgerald. A free “No Ties Allowed” open dress rehearsal and interactive instrument petting zoo, suitable for all ages of attendees (no vaccine/test requirement for this free event) will take place at 11 a.m., sponsored by Ann Shaw and Charles Boccadoro in Loving Memory of her father, John Leo Sigmund. Masks are required for audience

members over the age of two inside the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo. San Luis Obispo Symphony ignites a passion for music in our Central Coast community, creating connections and joy.

For opportunities to volunteer, support, or explore upcoming concerts and events, visit slosymphony.org or call (805) 356-1438.

