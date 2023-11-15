SLO Transit and Regional Transit Authority seeking community feedback

Survey live through Dec. 12

– The City of San Luis Obispo SLO Transit and the San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority are updating the local Short-Range Transit Plan and need community feedback.

By incorporating feedback from the community, transit users, and other stakeholders, the updated plan will shape a transit system that caters to the evolving needs and aspirations of the San Luis Obispo community.

The survey is now live through Dec. 12. Click here to take the survey on Open City Hall.

The plan serves as a road map for SLO Transit, helping the city make important decisions about how to improve transit services and plan for critical infrastructure projects for the next five years. The goal is to create a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable transit system that meets the diverse needs of the community. Community input is vital to creating a transit system that reflects the needs of the diverse population it serves.

