SLO Vocal Arts Ensemble announces open auditions

Auditions held Jan. 2 at Morro Bay High School

– The San Luis Obispo Vocal Arts Ensemble this week announced that it will be hosting open auditions for the ensemble on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Morro Bay High School band room.

Call or email Gary Lamprecht for audition information at (805) 748-8680 or glamprecht@charter.net.

About the San Luis Obispo Vocal Arts Ensemble

The San Luis Obispo Vocal Arts Ensemble has been performing locally since 1977 and has toured Canada, Spain, South America, and Europe, including Russia, Poland, and the Czech Republic. Singers in the ensemble are required to pass an annual vocal audition to qualify for membership. The board of directors consists of a mix of singers and community members, as well as the executive director and music director.

From 2007 to 2013, the ensemble produced the California International Choral Festival and Competition with thousands of singers from around the world visiting San Luis Obispo and performing at the Harold Miossi Hall Performing Arts Center. In the ensemble’s 40th year, the board created the Gary & Partricia Lamprecht Music Education Endowment to establish scholarships for local high school seniors who want to pursue an advanced degree in music. The ensemble also sponsors the Central Coast Spring School Choral Festival, held at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center each year. Between 45-60 school choirs (from elementary to high school) from all over California perform on the main stage of the grand theater, over two days, and received valuable feedback from a panel of adjudicators.

The ensemble seeks to deliver the experience of choral music to a wide audience in San Luis Obispo County and beyond our local region through our international touring. Tours are held every other year and usually incorporate a competition or festival. The ensemble has secured dozens of medals at choral competitions all over the world, making our organization one of the most decorated performing arts groups in San Luis Obispo County.

