SLO winery nominated for ‘American Winery of the Year’ by Wine Enthusiast

– Chamisal Vineyards has announced that it has been nominated for Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Star Awards for “American Winery of the Year.” This year marks the 24th anniversary of the annual awards, honoring individuals and companies making outstanding contributions to the wine and alcohol beverage world.

Chamisal is known for being the first commercial vineyard planted in the area that would later become the Edna Valley AVA. The nomination recognizes Chamisal’s 50th anniversary and long history of producing acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from one of the coolest winegrowing regions in California, remaining true to its distinctive coastal-influenced wine style.

“It’s an honor for Chamisal to be nominated in a category that has recognized the United States’ most prestigious wineries,” says head winemaker Brianne Engles, the first woman appointed to the distinguished position in the winery’s 50-year history. “This recognition further compels us to continue pioneering environmentally conscious methods to produce exceptional wines inspired by the coastal charm of San Luis Obispo.”

After the vineyard was one of the first in the region to become SIP (Sustainable In Practice) certified, it has gone beyond requirements to improve soil health and biodiversity by using biodynamic and regenerative farming methods. In recent years, the winery carved out a portion of their estate to farm a community vegetable garden on behalf of the San Luis Obispo Food Bank. Chamisal also recently became the first winery in the country to install a Miyawaki forest, having planted 45 species of native oak and shrubs to sequester carbon alongside its vineyard. The winery currently generates 25% of its electrical power from solar panels and is part of the International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA).

For additional information, visit www.ChamisalVineyards.com.

