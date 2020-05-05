‘Socially Distanced’ Paso Strong Cruise Night happening Friday

–A special “socially distanced” cruise night event will be happening in Paso Robles this Friday, May 8. The event will be hosted by the Paso Strong Cruise Night group. Click here to view the event page on Facebook.

“There should be plenty of parking downtown around the park, so everyone should meet there around 7 p.m.” says the event description. “Feel free to call in a pick-up order with one of the downtown restaurants and remember to please observe social distance guidelines and stay in or with your car. We will begin cruising up and down Spring St and the downtown area around 7:30 p.m. Cruise will last about an hour. Please cruise safely, slowly and responsibly. Please follow and obey all laws. If we want this to continue, then it’s up to each one of us to hold ourselves accountable and make sure that happens! Hope to see everyone there!”

