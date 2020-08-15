Solo female driver leads police on high speed chase through county, arrested in Atascadero

Paso Robles woman arrested

–On Friday at approximately 12:02 a.m., the Santa Maria Police Department initiated a pursuit of a 2013 Honda Civic suspected of driving under the influence and requested CHP assistance as the suspect vehicle entered southbound Highway-10I at Stowell Road.

The pursuit was stopped by Santa Maria police before CHP could get into position and the suspect vehicle was last seen traveling Northbound US-101 from Betteravia Road. Santa Maria area CHP personnel continued to look for the suspect vehicle and requested the CHP air unit to assist.

While this was occurring, a citizen called 911 to report the same vehicle traveling recklessly on northbound US-101 approaching Tefft St., entering San Luis Obispo CHP area. San Luis Obispo area units were notified and soon located the suspect vehicle being driven by a solo Hispanic female. A San Luis Obispo Area unit initiated a traffic stop on northbound US-101 at 4th St. The suspect vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit continued northbound on US-101 at extremely high rates of speed in excess of 100 mph with the suspect driver using the median and right shoulder to evade. The spike strip was deployed on two separate occasions in hopes of terminating the pursuit, however, both attempts proved unsuccessful. As the pursuit entered the Templeton Area at northbound US-101 at Highway-58, a unit from the Templeton Area entered the pursuit and took over as primary. At approximately 12:40, as the pursuit continued northbound US-101 approaching Santa Barbara Road, the suspect used the median and attempted to pass a black Volkswagen Atlas that was traveling in the left lane.

In doing so, the suspect vehicle collided with the Volkswagen and sent it traveling out of control, across the right lane, and up an embankment where it overturned. An ambulance was requested, and units stopped to render aid as the pursuit continued northbound on US-101. The suspect vehicle exited US-101 at Santa Barbara Rd. and proceeded westbound toward the City of Atascadero.

CHP personnel terminated the pursuit and soon thereafter, the suspect vehicle yielded on Atascadero Avenue south of Santa Rosa Road. Felony stop procedures were initiated and the uncooperative female suspect, later identified as Miranda Alexus Baro of Paso Robles, was taken into custody with the use of control holds.

Baro was arrested for felony evading, felony DUI, and other charges and was transported to Twin Cities Hospital for a chemical test. The driver of the Volkswagen sustained minor injuries she sustained as a result of the traffic crash. Personnel from the Templeton Area CHP Office are handling the arrest investigation while personnel from San Luis Obispo Area CHP will be handling the collision investigation.

