Solterra Strategies promotes Lacie Johns to marketing manager

Johns joined the local marketing and public relations agency in 2017

– Solterra Strategies, a local marketing and public relations agency, has promoted Lacie Johns to marketing manager. The promotion comes as Johns celebrates five years at the independently owned and operated agency representing a portfolio of clients in the wine and tourism categories.

“Lacie is a key member of our team and we’re thrilled to celebrate her commitment to helping our clients achieve success and her continued growth in the ever-changing landscape of marketing,” said Stacie Jacob, Solterra Strategies’ chief strategist. “Lacie works on two key clients – The World of Pinot Noir and Travel Paso, among others – connecting her to the community, which is so important to our company culture and the communities we serve across California.”

The World of Pinot Noir, an annual three-day celebration of the grape, with 3,000 attendees and 200 wineries, takes place the first weekend of March at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara. In the tourism space, Johns manages the annual content calendar, visions digital campaigns, and curates stories on behalf of Travel Paso, the destination marketing organization that promotes Paso Robles.

“The Central Coast offers an exciting narrative to share with consumers, and I’m excited to continue to work with our clients to develop and execute campaigns that not only deliver on their goals, but also showcase our region,” Johns said.

Johns joined Solterra in 2017, and is an active participant in Dream Big Darling, a non-profit centered around mentoring women in the wine industry. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in International Business and Marketing from the University of Nevada-Reno and lives in San Luis Obispo.

