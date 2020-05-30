Some DMV field offices reopening 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, May 30, 2020
Posted: 1:53 am, May 30, 2020

–The DMV has reopened select offices to assist customers with existing appointments and with limited select transactions that require an in-person visit. While the Paso Robles office remains closed, the San Luis Obispo office is now open. Customers are required to wear a facial covering to enter the office. Check the Online Services page for ways to complete your DMV business. DMV has extended all driver licenses that expire between March and May 2020 and has expanded eligibility to renew online. New appointments are not currently available.



