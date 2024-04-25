Sonic opening soon in Atascadero

– On Monday, April 29 an all-new Sonic Drive-In will begin serving the brand’s famous menu items to residents in Atascadero and the Central Coast region. Located at 4500 San Palo Road, the new drive-in will welcome guests from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the drive-in will serve guests from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

The Atascadero Drive-In features four dine-in stalls, a patio, and outdoor seating. The Atascadero Sonic location will employ approximately 50 new team members from the local area.

Sonic’s menu offers slushes, shakes, burgers, and more, made-to-order and customizable for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options to delight the whole family.

Sonic also donates a portion of all drink, slush, and shake sales, to support local public education through the brand’s Limeades for Learning Initiative. Since 2009, Sonic has donated more than $27 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.

In addition to drive-through and drive-in service, guests can place an order online or through the Sonic app for contactless ordering and payment, as well as to take advantage of the monthly offers and discounts available through Sonic Rewards.

For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.

Share To Social Media