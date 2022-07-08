South County city selects location for homeless housing facility

Construction of 20 ‘cabins’ is currently underway, facility is anticipated to open its doors in late summer

– Following the City of Grover Beach’s acquisition of the property at 955 South 4th Street for homeless housing facility use in March, the Grover Beach City Council approved a ground lease agreement with 5 Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC) to develop and operate a future facility during the June 27 City Council Meeting. Based on 5CHC’s examination of several potential sites across the county, they determined that 955 South 4th Street was a viable location for this particular development.

“Homelessness is a complex challenge, and we continue to partner with 5CHC to create a multifaceted approach that addresses this issue in our city and throughout South County,” said Mayor Jeff Lee. “Our goal is to ensure that all community members have a safe place to live, work visit and go about their daily lives, and we are thankful for 5CHC’s commitment to provide critical shelter space for our region.”

As part of the council’s major goal of addressing housing and homelessness, the city purchased the property using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The 55-year ground lease allows 5CHC to build and operate a non-congregate temporary housing facility that will provide shelter space and other important services for individuals experiencing homelessness across South County. Providing shelter space for those in need will also assist the city in reducing homeless encampments in the city.

“Building this homeless housing facility within our own city gives us the bandwidth to directly assist our unsheltered community while proactively planning for the future,” stated City Manager Matthew Bronson. “To ensure the program provides a high level of protection for clients as well as the community, 5CHC is partnering with our police department to enhance the facility’s operational capacity.”

To further advance the regional effort to address homelessness, 5CHC and SLO County are making strides in developing the temporary emergency shelter located on county property at 286 South 16th Street in Grover Beach. The initial construction of the 20 “cabins” is currently underway, and the facility is anticipated to open its doors in late summer.

Developing these two homeless housing facilities creates a framework for Grover Beach and surrounding communities to address the statewide homelessness crisis by providing outreach services and temporary shelter space, as well as connecting individuals to resources for long-term solutions.

Advertisement

Related