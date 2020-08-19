South County police officer injured in Paso Robles shooting honored in ceremony

–An Arroyo Grande police officer who was injured earlier this summer in a confrontation with an active shooter in Paso Robles was honored by the City of Arroyo Grande on Monday, KCOY reports.

Arroyo Grande police sergeant Michael Smiley was recognized with a proclamation ceremony at the Arroyo Grande Police Department on Monday for his bravery during June’s active shooter event in which several officers were injured during a multi-day manhunt for a suspect who shot and seriously injured a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputy. Lira also shot and killed Paso Robles man James Watson.

Smiley was part of the regional SWAT team that responded to Paso Robles and aided in the search for suspected shooter Mason Lira.

“Smiley is a 16-year veteran with the Arroyo Grande Police Department and is a team leader of the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT Team. He has been part of that group for the last 8 years,” according to the story.

