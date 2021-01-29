Paso Robles News|Friday, January 29, 2021
You are here: Home » Top Stories » South River Road remains closed due to mudslides
  • Follow Us!

South River Road remains closed due to mudslides 

Posted: 8:14 am, January 29, 2021 by News Staff

outh-River-Road-mudslides
Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services on Thursday shared a photo on South River Road in Paso Robles. South River Road remains closed between Navajo and 13th streets due to mudslides. “Please use alternative routes until the storm passes and cleanup is completed,” emergency services Tweeted.

On Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., the city closed River Road from Navajo to 13th for safety because of previous mudslides. Residents in the area were advised to plan alternate routes to their destinations. Public works staff has been working around the clock during the storms to monitor potential mudslides and flooding and to ensure resident safety. Hazardous flooding can be reported to the Paso Robles Police Department non-emergency line at (805) 237-6464.

Storm systems dropped more than five inches of rain in Paso Robles over the past two days. There were several reports of falling trees and downed power lines.

River Road is closed at the 13th Street intersection

River Road is closed at the 13th Street intersection in Paso Robles.



Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.