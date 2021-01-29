South River Road remains closed due to mudslides



–Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services on Thursday shared a photo on South River Road in Paso Robles. South River Road remains closed between Navajo and 13th streets due to mudslides. “Please use alternative routes until the storm passes and cleanup is completed,” emergency services Tweeted.

On Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., the city closed River Road from Navajo to 13th for safety because of previous mudslides. Residents in the area were advised to plan alternate routes to their destinations. Public works staff has been working around the clock during the storms to monitor potential mudslides and flooding and to ensure resident safety. Hazardous flooding can be reported to the Paso Robles Police Department non-emergency line at (805) 237-6464.

Storm systems dropped more than five inches of rain in Paso Robles over the past two days. There were several reports of falling trees and downed power lines.

Share this post!

email

Related