Southbound 101 rest area at Camp Roberts reopens 

Rest stop reopening after extensive renovation

– The southbound US 101 Camp Roberts Safety Roadside Rest Area reopened to the public at 10 a.m. Tuesday following an extensive renovation of the facility. Upgrades include a complete replacement of the wastewater treatment system to improve operational efficiency and protect groundwater quality as well as major upgrades to the electrical system to support new more energy-efficient equipment.

The Electric Vehicle Charge Station will remain offline pending the delivery and installation of a new cell signal power module. However, upgrades to the solar-powered EV station have also been made including the addition of a second Level 2 Charger.

The northbound Camp Roberts Safety Roadside Rest Area will remain closed pending the completion of similar renovations delayed by material deliveries. No date for reopening of the northbound facility is as yet confirmed.

The southbound renovation project replaced deteriorating concrete septic tanks with larger fiberglass tanks, added equalization tanks that provide a buffer during peak use, added media filters, new piping, and expanded and improved leach field capacity.

The project also added a new automated infrastructure monitoring system. This will allow maintenance crews to track water, wastewater, and electrical system operations more efficiently to stay ahead of issues and allow for a variety of adjustments to be made remotely. These upgrades are designed to keep the rest areas open on a more consistent basis.

Landscaping renovations included downsizing lawn areas and upgrades to the “smart” irrigation system to support water conservation. New shade shelters have also been added to the picnic tables.

Work began on this project in May 2021. Significant delays in material availability and fabrication of customized equipment such as fiberglass tanks and electrical switchgear have contributed to the lengthy construction closure.

The contractor for this $4.2 million construction project is Newton Construction and Management of San Luis Obispo.

For a map of all safety roadside rest areas on the state highway system and their status, consult the Caltrans Quickmap page at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ (click the “rest areas” box under the options/facilities tab.)

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

