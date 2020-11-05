Southgate Center ‘flips the switch’ on new commercial solar system

–Local real estate developer, Covelop Inc., and the other owners of the Southgate Center in Paso Robles, flipped the switch on a newly installed 1,300 panel 500-Kilowatt roof top solar installation. “We were very pleased to work with Wicks Solar on such a significant project, one of the largest in Paso Robles,” said Damien Mavis of Covelop, Inc. “They are a local company that has been around for 35 years, and has the electrical engineering and the manpower to pull off a project this large.”

Located at 1650 Ramada Drive, the Southgate Center is the recently renovated former Paris Precision Products building. The renovation and reposition, led by Covelop, Inc., transformed the 200,000 sf. vacant factory into a Class-A, multi-tenant light industrial facility. “The final step of our business plan was the installation of the solar system,” said Mavis. “This system truly creates a win for the property owners by increasing the value of their asset, a win for the tenants by reducing their energy cost, and a significant win for the environment. Here on the central coast of California, buildings contribute almost 40-percent of all carbon emissions. Installing solar helps to offset these impacts.”

The solar energy generated from the system was designed to cover 100-percent of the buildings’ energy consumption needs, with the project generating an estimated 704,660 kwh of renewable electricity per year, with a total system size of 500kWh.

The positive environmental impact of this commercial system is the equivalent of:

Planting 141,194 trees in a forest twice the size as the Portola Redwoods State Park

Removing 4,065 tons of CO2 pollution from the air we breathe

Removing 80 million cubic feet of CO2 from our atmosphere

Removing 35 pollution causing daily commuters from our streets for 25 years

Removing enough road miles to drive to the moon and back 21 times

Fully charging over 700 million iPhones

The CEO of Wicks Solar, Jared Bobb, said: “We really enjoyed working with Covelop on this project. Our commercial clients are coming to us because they have a commitment to sustainable practices and are fed up with the steady rate increases; everyone knows there is no end in sight for 6-11-percent rate increases each year, year over year, for many years to come. It is anyone’s guess how high rates can and will go.”

Covelop has multiple other solar projects in the pipeline and sees them as a way to meet both their financial and green energy goals.

