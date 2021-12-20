Spaceport the topic at Estrella Warbirds monthly dinner for January

Guest speaker will be Paso Robles City Economic Development Director Paul Sloan

– The Paso Robles Spaceport will be the topic of discussion at the Estrella Warbirds Museum monthly dinner for January. The guest speaker will be Paso Robles City Economic Development Director Paul Sloan, who is responsible for applying to the state for a spaceport at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport.

Similar to an airport where airplanes take off and land, a spaceport is where spacecraft are launched and recovered. Think beyond vertical rocket launches, such as the ones at Vandenberg Space Force Base, and consider the horizontal launch of space planes, such as the ones at Mojave Air and Space Port in California or Spaceport America in New Mexico. There are currently 35 spaceports or cosmodromes worldwide.

Originally from Paso Robles, Paul Sloan has over 20 years of experience in marketing and business development, most recently serving as Global CEO for the National Tourist Board of Tahiti for the past 5 years. After living and working abroad for 17 years, Sloan returned to Paso Robles with his wife and son in 2020.

He has a Masters degree from George Washington University School of Business in Washington DC, as well as professional certification in Destination Management, and has worked extensively with a broad range of stakeholders in the areas of marketing, strategic planning, communications, branding, business attraction and workforce development.

The public is invited to this informative presentation at the Estrella Warbirds Museum. The dinner is Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a no host bar (cash only, no credit cards), and dinner will begin at 6:30 pm. Space is limited, so make your reservations now by calling the museum at (805)296-1935 or online at www.ewarbirds.org/museum/reservations.shtml. The deadline for reservations is 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3. Price for the dinner is $25 per person.

Estrella Warbirds Museum is located at 4251 Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles, California. The museum is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Call for Monday holiday hours. For general admission information, visit www.ewarbirds.org.

