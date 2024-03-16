Sponsors wanted for upcoming Olive and Lavender Festival

Dual festival returns to Downtown Paso Robles Park on May 11

– The Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association is actively seeking sponsorships for its upcoming Olive and Lavender Festival, scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 11, at Downtown Paso Robles Park.

Celebrating its 20th annual Olive Festival and 16th annual Lavender Festival, the event aims to bolster economic vitality and celebrate the historical value of downtown Paso Robles. Organizers anticipate a turnout of over 5,000 attendees from near and far.

Sponsorship options include cash donations or in-kind contributions of goods or services. In return, sponsors can expect recognition in event programs and promotional materials. The association is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation, and donations may be tax deductible.

Interested sponsors are encouraged to contact the association for more information at (805) 238-4103 or via email at info@pasoroblesdowntown.org.

Share To Social Media