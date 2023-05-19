Spring book sale returns to the library next week

Books and magazines sold by the inch in tax-free, semi-annual sale

– The Friends of the Paso Robles Library have announced the return of the semi-annual book sale at the Paso Robles City Library. Books and magazines will be sold by the inch, stacked up; there will be collector sets, music CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, and vinyl for sale as well.

Members of the Friends of the Library have access to the early bird, members-only day (but non-members can join at the door) on Thursday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The public is then invited to shop for the remainder of the sale: Friday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There’s never any sales tax, and all proceeds of the sale go directly to the library.

For more information, call Anne Bell at (805) 238-5562.

