Spring events & fundraisers for the Atascadero Printery Foundation

-A message from the Atascadero Printery Foundation-

– The Atascadero Printery Foundation is blooming with events for everyone to help fundraise for The Remove the Red Tag Fund while bringing awareness to the community. Spring events kick-off on May 5 from 5:30-8 p.m. with Atascadero Chamber’s Sip & Shop, for their first unique Off The Wall Art Gallery & Sale within the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce Bridgeworks Center, located at 6907 El Camino Real, just across the bridge from City Hall. The community has donated original signed pieces to showcase for sale. Timshel Vineyards will pour during the event as you discover the next masterpiece to hang in your living room while raising funds for the old Printery!

Make sure to mark your calendars for Mother’s Day weekend! Saturday, May 13, 10-3 p.m. for POE POM Makers Mother’s Day Spring Market at the grounds of the Atascadero Printery located at 6351 Olmeda Ave. Atascadero. The Printery & POE POM Makers Markets, have partnered to showcase over 12 local craft vendors to shop for the perfect Mother’s Day gift while supporting the Printery. In addition, Mother’s Day fresh Flower bouquets will be available by California Questers Agua Caliente Chapter. Funds raised will help pay for the rehabilitation of the many windows at the Printery.

The Printery Foundation is running its 4th Annual Take Out Lasagna fundraiser leading up to the POE POM Spring Market. The Takeout lasagna order includes dinner for four, choose meat or vegetarian, a salad, and Brian’s Sourdough Bread for only $45. Help them reach their goal of 100 dinners by visiting them online at www.atascaderoprintery.org. Place your orders by noon, Thursday, May 11, and pick up will take place on Saturday, May 13, between 10-3 p.m. during the POE POM Spring Market at the Printery. Be sure to follow the Atascadero Printery Foundation on social media and signup for their newsletter for ways to donate & news of upcoming events. For more information about the Atascadero Printery Foundation, call (805) 466-1961 or visit www.atascaderoprintery.org.