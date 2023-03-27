Spring golf tournament to benefit Templeton High School athletics

Registration now open

– The Templeton High School Eagles Athletic Boosters Support Club is gearing up for its annual Boosters Spring Golf Tournament, set to take place on Sunday, April 30 at the Hunter Ranch Golf Course. Golfer registration is open and spots are still available, with options for singles, twosomes, and foursomes.

Aside from supporting the athletic program at THS, registration includes breakfast and coffee, a swag bag, raffle and drink tickets, and a post-golf dinner reception with auction and raffle access. This year, there will also be a live auction featuring VIP athletic and travel experiences.

Participants can arrive early to enjoy a putting contest and hit some range balls, and there are several prizes up for grabs, including a chance at a $10,000 hole-in-one. The club donates approximately $80,000 each school year to supplement equipment, athletic programs, and scholarships, and proceeds from the golf tournament go directly toward this cause.

Those unable to participate in the golf tournament can still support the event through sponsorships, raffle or auction donations, or by sharing the tournament with friends and family.

Click here to register and for more information.

